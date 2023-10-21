The VMI Keydets (3-3) and the Samford Bulldogs (3-4) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium in a clash of SoCon foes.

While VMI ranks 58th in total defense with 350.8 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been slightly less successful, ranking 13th-worst (273.5 yards per game). Samford is accumulating 29.6 points per contest on offense this season (36th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 28.7 points per contest (76th-ranked) on defense.

VMI vs. Samford Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lexington, Virginia

Lexington, Virginia Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium

VMI vs. Samford Key Statistics

VMI Samford 273.5 (117th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.9 (8th) 350.8 (50th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.7 (97th) 101.0 (106th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 116.4 (90th) 172.5 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.4 (6th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

VMI Stats Leaders

Collin Ironside has 856 yards passing for VMI, completing 64.8% of his passes and collecting three touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Hunter Rice has 308 rushing yards on 81 carries with three touchdowns.

This season, Rashad Raymond has carried the ball 63 times for 243 yards (40.5 per game).

Chance Knox's leads his squad with 357 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 32 receptions (out of 18 targets).

Aidan Twombly has put together a 217-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes on 14 targets.

Isaiah Lemmond has a total of 125 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 14 throws.

Samford Stats Leaders

Michael Hiers has racked up 2,059 yards on 72.2% passing while tossing 12 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Jay Stanton has carried the ball 82 times for 438 yards, with six touchdowns.

DaMonta Witherspoon has been given 50 carries and totaled 194 yards with three touchdowns.

Chandler Smith has registered 45 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 509 (72.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 46 times and has three touchdowns.

Ty King has totaled 434 receiving yards (62.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 33 receptions.

DJ Rias has racked up 178 reciving yards (25.4 ypg) this season.

