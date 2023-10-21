VMI vs. Samford Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
Our computer model predicts the Samford Bulldogs will defeat the VMI Keydets on Saturday, October 21 at 1:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
VMI vs. Samford Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Samford (-3.3)
|42.2
|Samford 23, VMI 19
VMI Betting Info (2022)
- The Keydets covered just once in 11 games with a spread last season.
- The Keydets and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 11 times last season.
Samford Betting Info (2023)
- The Bulldogs are 3-0-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have not hit the over on a point total in three games with a set over/under.
Keydets vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|VMI
|11.5
|23.0
|14.5
|10.5
|10.0
|29.3
|Samford
|29.6
|28.7
|39.0
|29.0
|17.0
|28.3
