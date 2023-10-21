The No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-0) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (1-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium in an ACC battle.

North Carolina owns the 44th-ranked defense this season (21 points allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking 15th-best with 37.3 points per game. Virginia has been sputtering on defense, ranking 22nd-worst with 31.8 points given up per game. It has been more effective on offense, regstering 22.3 points per contest (106th-ranked).

Below we dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on The CW.

Virginia vs. North Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Virginia vs. North Carolina Key Statistics

Virginia North Carolina 348.8 (111th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 501.3 (30th) 379.8 (51st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.2 (32nd) 99.5 (122nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.3 (37th) 249.3 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 317 (12th) 10 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (11th) 7 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (33rd)

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea has compiled 923 yards on 61.8% passing while recording five touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Perris Jones has rushed for 235 yards on 41 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Kobe Pace has nine receptions for 115 yards (19.2 per game) and two touchdowns so far while also carrying the ball 59 times for 211 yards and one score.

Malik Washington has totaled 44 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 668 (111.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 60 times and has five touchdowns.

Malachi Fields has racked up 418 receiving yards (69.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 31 receptions.

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has thrown for 1,902 yards, completing 68.9% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 184 yards (30.7 ypg) on 62 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Omarion Hampton, has carried the ball 112 times for 658 yards (109.7 per game), scoring eight times. He's also caught 10 passes for 98 yards and one touchdown.

Nate McCollum has hauled in 31 receptions for 374 yards (62.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

J.J. Jones has hauled in 20 receptions totaling 372 yards so far this campaign.

Kobe Paysour's 22 receptions are good enough for 282 yards and three touchdowns.

