Tom Wilson will be in action when the Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens face off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Prop bets for Wilson in that upcoming Capitals-Canadiens game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Tom Wilson vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Wilson Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 33 games last season, Wilson averaged 15:17 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -13.

He scored a goal in a game 12 times last season in 33 games played, including multiple goals once.

In seven of 33 games last season, Wilson had an assist, including two games with multiple assist.

The implied probability is 52.4% that he hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Wilson has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Wilson Stats vs. the Canadiens in 2022-23

The Canadiens gave up 305 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in NHL play in goals against.

They had the league's 28th-ranked goal differential at -78.

