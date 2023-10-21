The Washington Capitals, with T.J. Oshie, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Montreal Canadiens. Thinking about a bet on Oshie in the Capitals-Canadiens matchup? Use our stats and information below.

T.J. Oshie vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Oshie Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 58 games last season, Oshie averaged 13:17 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -18.

In 17 of 58 games last season, he scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Oshie had an assist in a game 14 times last season over 58 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

He has an implied probability of 50% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Oshie has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Oshie Stats vs. the Canadiens in 2022-23

The Canadiens conceded 305 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in league play in goals against.

Their -78 goal differential ranked 28th in the league.

