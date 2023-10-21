When the Washington Capitals play the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Sonny Milano find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Sonny Milano score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46 if he scores a goal)

Milano 2022-23 stats and insights

Milano scored in 10 of 64 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He posted one goal (plus four assists) on the power play.

He took 1.1 shots per game, sinking 13.8% of them.

Canadiens 2022-23 defensive stats

The Canadiens ranked 29th in goals against, giving up 305 total goals (3.7 per game) in NHL action.

The Canadiens shut out opponents once last season. They averaged 19.5 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

