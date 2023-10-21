The North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-5) square off against a fellow CAA opponent when they visit the Richmond Spiders (4-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Truist Stadium.

NC A&T has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking seventh-worst with 12.2 points per contest. The defense ranks 81st in the FCS (29.3 points allowed per game). From an offensive angle, Richmond is accumulating 320 total yards per contest (86th-ranked). It ranks 68th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (360.6 total yards allowed per game).

We will dive into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on FloSports.

Richmond vs. NC A&T Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Truist Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Richmond vs. NC A&T Key Statistics

Richmond NC A&T 320 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 209 (126th) 360.6 (95th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411 (92nd) 111.4 (97th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.3 (50th) 208.6 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 53.7 (128th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Richmond Stats Leaders

Camden Coleman has thrown for 783 yards on 65.3% passing while collecting 10 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Savon Smith, has carried the ball 74 times for 339 yards (48.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

Milan Howard has run for 152 yards across 38 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Nick DeGennaro has racked up 561 receiving yards on 41 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

Jerry Garcia Jr. has 17 receptions (on 18 targets) for a total of 214 yards (30.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Brooks Heagarty's eight targets have resulted in six receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

NC A&T Stats Leaders

Kevin White has compiled 193 yards (32.2 ypg) on 21-of-44 passing with zero touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 174 rushing yards (29 ypg) on 36 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Kenji Christian, has carried the ball 60 times for 383 yards (63.8 per game) and two touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 47 receiving yards on nine catches.

Fredderick Graves has been handed the ball 67 times this year and racked up 315 yards (52.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Amonte Jones' 90 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted six times and has registered five catches.

Nicholas Dobson has put together a 53-yard season so far, reeling in five passes on six targets.

