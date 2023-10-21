The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest versus the Montreal Canadiens is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Rasmus Sandin light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Rasmus Sandin score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sandin 2022-23 stats and insights

In seven of 71 games last season, Sandin scored -- but just one goal each time.

Sandin picked up 11 assists on the power play.

Sandin's shooting percentage last season was 8.6%. He averaged 1.1 shots per game.

Canadiens 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Canadiens allowed 305 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 29th in NHL play.

The Canadiens shut out opponents once last season. They averaged 19.5 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.