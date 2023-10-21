The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-3) take on a fellow Sun Belt opponent when they visit the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

Appalachian State owns the 94th-ranked defense this year (395.8 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking 22nd-best with a tally of 453.7 yards per game. In terms of total offense, Old Dominion ranks 96th in the FBS (350.2 total yards per game) and 63rd on the other side of the ball (370.8 total yards allowed per game).

Read below where we dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts

Old Dominion vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Old Dominion vs. Appalachian State Key Statistics

Old Dominion Appalachian State 350.2 (110th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453.7 (53rd) 370.8 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.8 (71st) 151.7 (68th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 187.0 (31st) 198.5 (101st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.7 (42nd) 13 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (74th) 8 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (62nd)

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has racked up 838 yards on 50.5% passing while tossing seven touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Kadarius Calloway is his team's leading rusher with 28 carries for 354 yards, or 59.0 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Keshawn Wicks has piled up 57 carries and totaled 279 yards with two touchdowns.

Kelby Williams' 338 receiving yards (56.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 14 receptions on 31 targets with one touchdown.

Reymello Murphy has caught eight passes and compiled 199 receiving yards (33.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Javon Harvey's nine targets have resulted in three catches for 166 yards and one touchdown.

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has thrown for 1,530 yards (255.0 ypg) to lead Appalachian State, completing 60% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 138 rushing yards on 31 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Nate Noel has racked up 639 yards on 125 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

This season, Kanye Roberts has carried the ball 30 times for 166 yards (27.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson's 327 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 34 times and has collected 25 catches and three touchdowns.

Christan Horn has hauled in 16 receptions totaling 231 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

DaShaun Davis has compiled 15 catches for 212 yards, an average of 35.3 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

