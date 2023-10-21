The Howard Bison (2-4) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Norfolk State Spartans (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at William H. Greene Stadium in a MEAC showdown.

Howard is putting up 30.7 points per game offensively this year (30th in the FCS), and is surrendering 28.0 points per game (67th) on defense. From an offensive perspective, Norfolk State is compiling 21.3 points per game (84th-ranked). It ranks 64th in the FCS defensively (27.2 points surrendered per game).

Norfolk State vs. Howard Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

ESPNU

Washington, District of Columbia Venue: William H. Greene Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Norfolk State vs. Howard Key Statistics

Norfolk State Howard 333.5 (82nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.7 (46th) 337.5 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.0 (15th) 189.8 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.2 (19th) 143.7 (111th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.5 (71st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Norfolk State Stats Leaders

Otto Kuhns has thrown for 807 yards on 67-of-139 passing with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 215 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

X'Zavion Evans has run for 310 yards on 58 carries so far this year.

Andre Pegues' 234 receiving yards (39.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has 14 catches on 16 targets with two touchdowns.

Aaron Moore has 12 receptions (on 12 targets) for a total of 172 yards (28.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jayden Homuth's five targets have resulted in five grabs for 110 yards and one touchdown.

Howard Stats Leaders

Quinton Williams has 1,122 yards passing for Howard, completing 57% of his passes and recording eight touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Eden James, has carried the ball 55 times for 360 yards (60.0 per game), scoring one time.

Ian Wheeler has piled up 264 yards on 30 carries, scoring two times. He's caught nine passes for 119 yards (19.8 per game), as well.

Richie Ilarraza has hauled in 17 catches for 168 yards (28.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Kasey Hawthorne has reeled in 10 passes while averaging 25.8 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Breylin Smith has been the target of 16 passes and racked up 15 catches for 146 yards, an average of 24.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

