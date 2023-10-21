Norfolk State vs. Howard Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
In the matchup between the Norfolk State Spartans and Howard Bison on Saturday, October 21 at 12:00 PM, our projection system expects the Spartans to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Norfolk State vs. Howard Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Norfolk State (-1.0)
|51.2
|Norfolk State 26, Howard 25
Week 8 MEAC Predictions
Norfolk State Betting Info (2022)
- The Spartans had a record of just 2-9-0 against the spread last season.
- In Spartans games last year, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.
Howard Betting Info (2022)
- The Bison went 8-2-0 ATS last season.
- A total of seven of Bison games last season went over the point total.
Spartans vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Howard
|30.7
|28.0
|65.0
|19.0
|21.3
|28.5
|Norfolk State
|21.3
|27.2
|25.0
|30.5
|19.5
|25.5
