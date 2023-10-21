Can we count on Nick Jensen finding the back of the net when the Washington Capitals take on the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Nick Jensen score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150 if he scores a goal)

Jensen 2022-23 stats and insights

Jensen scored in four of 77 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

Jensen produced zero points on the power play last season.

Jensen's shooting percentage last season was 4.6%. He averaged 1.3 shots per game.

Canadiens 2022-23 defensive stats

The Canadiens ranked 29th in goals against, allowing 305 total goals (3.7 per game) in NHL action.

The Canadiens shut out opponents once last season. They averaged 19.5 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

