The Montana State Bobcats are expected to come out on top in their matchup against the Sacramento State Hornets at 10:30 PM on Saturday, October 21, according to our computer model. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Montana State vs. Sacramento State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Montana State (-9.5) Under (59.5) Montana State 34, Sacramento State 23

Montana State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bobcats an 80.0% chance to win.

The Bobcats have two wins against the spread this year.

The over/under in this game is 59.5 points, 3.0 higher than the average total in Montana State games this season.

Sacramento State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Hornets based on the moneyline is 26.3%.

The Hornets have put together a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.

No Hornets one games with a set total this year have hit the over.

The average point total for Sacramento State this season is 1.0 point higher than this game's over/under.

Bobcats vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Montana State 45.5 16.8 54.3 20.3 28.0 10.0 Sacramento State 30.2 22.0 32.5 18.0 29.0 24.0

