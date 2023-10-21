Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Middlesex County This Week
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Middlesex County, Virginia this week, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Middlesex County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Christchurch School at Virginia Episcopal School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Lynchburg, VA
- Conference: VISAA Division 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
