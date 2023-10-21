The Hampton Pirates (3-3) hit the road for a CAA battle against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-1) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Armstrong Stadium.

Despite having a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 23rd-worst in the FCS (33.5 points allowed per game), Hampton has played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 52nd in the FCS by putting up 26.8 points per game. With 29.8 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Delaware ranks 35th in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 33rd, giving up 23.0 points per game.

Hampton vs. Delaware Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Channel: FloSports

City: Hampton, Virginia

Venue: Armstrong Stadium

Hampton vs. Delaware Key Statistics

Hampton Delaware 387.2 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.2 (42nd) 389.2 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.8 (51st) 233.0 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.0 (38th) 154.2 (107th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 239.2 (32nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Hampton Stats Leaders

Christofer Zellous has 925 pass yards for Hampton, completing 56.1% of his passes and tossing eight touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 337 rushing yards (56.2 ypg) on 70 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Elijah Burris has 542 rushing yards on 64 carries with two touchdowns.

Darran Butts has racked up 528 yards on 87 attempts, scoring four times.

Romon Copeland's team-high 241 yards as a receiver have come on 14 catches (out of 22 targets).

Paul Woods has put up a 200-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 18 passes on 24 targets.

TK Paisant has hauled in seven grabs for 120 yards, an average of 20.0 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Delaware Stats Leaders

Ryan O'Connor has compiled 1,299 yards on 58.8% passing while tossing 11 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Marcus Yarns, has carried the ball 71 times for 605 yards (100.8 per game) with seven touchdowns. He's also caught 11 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns.

Kyron Cumby has run for 295 yards across 43 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Jourdan Townsend's 237 receiving yards (39.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 18 catches on 22 targets with two touchdowns.

Chandler Harvin has 15 receptions (on 25 targets) for a total of 237 yards (39.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Braden Brose has racked up 185 reciving yards (30.8 ypg) this season.

