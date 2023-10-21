Evgeny Kuznetsov and the Washington Capitals will meet the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. There are prop bets for Kuznetsov available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 81 games last season, Kuznetsov had a plus-minus of -26, and averaged 17:50 on the ice.

He had a goal in 10 of 81 games last season, with multiple goals in two of them.

Kuznetsov had an assist in 33 of 81 games last season, with multiple assists in eight of them.

Kuznetsov's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Kuznetsov has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Canadiens in 2022-23

The Canadiens conceded 305 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in league action in goals against.

Their goal differential (-78) ranked 28th in the league.

