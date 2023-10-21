The Washington Capitals, Dylan Strome included, will face the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Strome's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Dylan Strome vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Strome Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Strome averaged 16:29 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of -4.

In 20 of 81 games last season, he scored a goal -- and three of those games included multiple goals.

In 34 of 81 games last season, Strome had an assist -- and seven of those games included multiple assists.

He has an implied probability of 54.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Strome going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Strome Stats vs. the Canadiens in 2022-23

The Canadiens ranked 29th in goals against, conceding 305 total goals (3.7 per game) in league play.

Their -78 goal differential ranked 28th in the league.

