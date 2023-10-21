Top Player Prop Bets for Capitals vs. Canadiens on October 21, 2023
Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Washington Capitals visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Capitals vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Capitals vs. Canadiens Additional Info
|Capitals vs. Canadiens Odds/Over/Under
|Capitals vs. Canadiens Prediction
|Capitals vs. Canadiens Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
John Carlson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
John Carlson has been a top contributor on Washington this season, with two points in three games.
Carlson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Oct. 18
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Oct. 13
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Cole Caufield Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Cole Caufield has totaled two goals and one assist in three games for Montreal, good for three points.
Caufield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 14
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 11
|1
|0
|1
|1
