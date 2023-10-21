The Washington Capitals (1-2) take on the Montreal Canadiens (1-1-1) at Bell Centre on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MNMT, with each team back in action after a loss. The Capitals fell to the Ottawa Senators 6-1 in their most recent outing, while the Canadiens are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Capitals vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Capitals (-130) Canadiens (+110) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals were victorious in five of their nine games (55.6%) when listed as the moneyline favorite a season ago.

Last season, Washington was 4-4 (victorious in 50.0% of its games) when it played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.

The Capitals' implied moneyline win probability is 56.5% in this contest.

Washington and its opponent hit the over on this game's total (6.5 goals) 38 times last season.

Capitals vs Canadiens Additional Info

Capitals vs. Canadiens Rankings

Capitals 2022-23 Total (Rank) Canadiens 2022-23 Total (Rank) 253 (20th) Goals 227 (26th) 261 (18th) Goals Allowed 305 (29th) 52 (16th) Power Play Goals 38 (28th) 41 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 75 (30th)

Capitals Advanced Stats

The Capitals ranked 20th in the NHL last season with 253 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Washington was 18th in goals against, allowing 261 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.

Their -8 goal differential ranked 20th in the league.

The 52 power-play goals Washington recorded last season ranked 16th in the NHL (on 245 chances).

The Capitals had the league's 16th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.22%).

The four shorthanded goals Washington scored last season ranked 30th among all NHL teams.

The Capitals had the league's 11th-ranked penalty-kill percentage (81.86%).

The Capitals had the 17th-ranked faceoff win percentage in the NHL, at 49.5%.

Washington scored on 9.9% of its shots (18th in league).

The Capitals shut out opponents five times last season. They averaged 24.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

