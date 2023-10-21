Saturday's NHL matchup between the Washington Capitals (1-2) and the Montreal Canadiens (1-1-1) at Bell Centre sees the Capitals as road favorites (-130 moneyline odds to win) against the Canadiens (+110). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MNMT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Capitals vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Capitals vs. Canadiens Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Capitals Moneyline Canadiens Moneyline Total BetMGM -130 +110 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs. Canadiens Betting Trends

Washington's games have gone over 6.5 goals only once this season (in three opportunities).

The Capitals have not yet this season been a moneyline favorite.

The Canadiens have been an underdog in two games this season, going 0-2.

Washington is yet to play with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.

Montreal's moneyline odds have been +110 or longer two times this season, and it lost both.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.