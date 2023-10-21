Coming off a loss last time out, the Washington Capitals will visit the Montreal Canadiens (who also lost their most recent game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Capitals vs Canadiens Additional Info

Capitals Stats & Trends (2022)

The Capitals allowed 261 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 18th in NHL action in goals against.

The Capitals' 253 goals scored last season (3.1 per game) ranked 20th in the league.

Their goal differential (-8) ranked 20th in the league.

The 52 power-play goals the Capitals recorded last season (16th in the NHL) came via 245 power-play chances.

The Capitals' 21.22% power-play conversion rate was 16th in the league.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 73 42 33 75 52 31 44.4% Dylan Strome 81 23 42 65 42 45 48.8% Evgeny Kuznetsov 81 12 43 55 63 43 47.5% T.J. Oshie 58 19 16 35 26 44 46.1% Rasmus Sandin 71 7 28 35 48 25 -

Canadiens Stats & Trends (2022)

The Canadiens conceded 3.7 goals per game (305 in total), 29th in the league.

The Canadiens had 227 goals last season (2.8 per game), 26th in the league.

Their -78 goal differential was 28th in the league.

With 38 power-play goals (on 236 chances), the Canadiens were 28th in the NHL.

The Canadiens' power-play percentage (16.1) put them 29th in the league.

Canadiens Key Players