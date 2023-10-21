As they gear up to meet the Montreal Canadiens (1-1-1) on Saturday, October 21 at Bell Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals (1-2) have four players currently listed on the injury report.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Joel Edmundson D Out Hand Charlie Lindgren G Out Undisclosed Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles Nic Dowd C Questionable Upper Body

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kaiden Guhle D Questionable Upper Body Carey Price G Out Knee Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back Christian Dvorak C Out Knee

Capitals vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Arena: Bell Centre

Capitals Season Insights (2022-23)

The Capitals' 253 total goals (3.1 per game) made them the 20th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.

Defensively, Washington allowed 261 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in NHL play.

Their goal differential (-8) ranked 20th in the league.

Canadiens Season Insights (2022-23)

The Canadiens' 227 goals last season (2.8 per game) ranked them 26th in the NHL.

Montreal gave up 3.7 goals per game (305 in total), 29th in the league.

With a goal differential of -78, they were 28th in the league.

Capitals vs. Canadiens Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Capitals (-130) Canadiens (+110) 6.5

