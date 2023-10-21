Should you wager on Anthony Mantha to light the lamp when the Washington Capitals and the Montreal Canadiens meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Anthony Mantha score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44 if he scores a goal)

Mantha 2022-23 stats and insights

Mantha scored in 11 of 67 games last season, but only one goal each time.

On the power play, he scored one goal while picking up one assist.

Mantha averaged 1.5 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 9.2%.

Canadiens 2022-23 defensive stats

The Canadiens gave up 305 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in league action in goals against.

The Canadiens shut out opponents once last season. As a team, they averaged 19.5 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

