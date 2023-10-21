Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Montreal Canadiens. If you're considering a wager on Ovechkin against the Canadiens, we have lots of info to help.

Alexander Ovechkin vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Ovechkin Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Ovechkin averaged 18:40 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of -16.

He had a goal in 31 of 73 games last season, with multiple goals in nine of them.

Ovechkin had an assist in 27 games last season out of 73 games played, including multiple assists six times.

Ovechkin's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 66.7% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Ovechkin has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Ovechkin Stats vs. the Canadiens in 2022-23

The Canadiens ranked 29th in goals against, allowing 305 total goals (3.7 per game) in NHL play.

Their goal differential (-78) ranked 28th in the league.

