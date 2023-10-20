Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wise County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Wise County, Virginia is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Wise County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Thomas Walker High School at Eastside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Coeburn, VA
- Conference: Cumberland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
