If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Suffolk County, Virginia, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

    • Suffolk County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Lakeland High School at Hickory High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Chesapeake, VA
    • Conference: Southeastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grassfield High School at Nansemond River High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Suffolk, VA
    • Conference: Southeastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oscar Smith High School at King's Fork High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Suffolk, VA
    • Conference: Southeastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

