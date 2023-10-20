Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Salem County, Virginia this week? We've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • York County
  • Fredericksburg County
  • Dinwiddie County
  • Brunswick County
  • James City County
  • Spotsylvania County
  • Smyth County
  • Richmond County
  • Prince George County

    • Salem County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    James River High School at Glenvar High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Salem, VA
    • Conference: Three Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Salem High School at Cave Spring High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Roanoke, VA
    • Conference: River Ridge
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.