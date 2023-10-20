If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Roanoke County, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Roanoke County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Hidden Valley High School at Blacksburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Blacksburg, VA

Blacksburg, VA Conference: River Ridge

River Ridge How to Stream: Watch Here

William Fleming High School at Lord Botetourt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Daleville, VA

Daleville, VA Conference: Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside High School at Staunton River High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Moneta, VA

Moneta, VA Conference: Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge How to Stream: Watch Here

Salem High School at Cave Spring High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Roanoke, VA

Roanoke, VA Conference: River Ridge

River Ridge How to Stream: Watch Here

William Byrd High School at Franklin County High School