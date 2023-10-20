Looking for how to watch high school football games in Norfolk County, Virginia this week? We've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • Prince George County
  • York County
  • Spotsylvania County
  • Brunswick County
  • James City County
  • Dinwiddie County
  • Richmond County
  • Fredericksburg County
  • Smyth County

    • Norfolk County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Lake Taylor High School at Churchland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Portsmouth, VA
    • Conference: Eastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Norview High School at Maury High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Norfolk, VA
    • Conference: Eastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Manor High School at Booker T. Washington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Norfolk, VA
    • Conference: Eastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Granby High School at I. C. Norcom High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 21
    • Location: Portsmouth, VA
    • Conference: Eastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Norfolk Academy at Blue Ridge School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 21
    • Location: St. George, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.