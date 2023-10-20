Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football competition in Montgomery County, Virginia this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Montgomery County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Grayson County High School at Auburn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Riner, VA
- Conference: Mountain Empire
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hidden Valley High School at Blacksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Blacksburg, VA
- Conference: River Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Christiansburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Christiansburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
