If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Loudoun County, Virginia, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Loudoun County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Rock Ridge High School at Unity Reed High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Manassas, VA

Manassas, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Potomac Falls High School at Riverside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Leesburg, VA

Leesburg, VA Conference: Potomac

Potomac How to Stream: Watch Here

Broad Run High School at Woodgrove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Purcellville, VA

Purcellville, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Dominion High School at Tuscarora High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Leesburg, VA

Leesburg, VA Conference: Dulles

Dulles How to Stream: Watch Here

Park View High School at John Champe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Aldie, VA

Aldie, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage High School at Loudoun Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Purcellville, VA

Purcellville, VA Conference: Dulles

Dulles How to Stream: Watch Here

Stone Bridge High School at Independence High School - Ashburn