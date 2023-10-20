Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Fairfax County, Virginia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Fairfax County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Centreville High School at Chantilly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Chantilly, VA

Chantilly, VA Conference: District 1

District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

South County High School at W. T. Woodson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Herndon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Herndon, VA

Herndon, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Westfield High School at Oakton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Vienna, VA

Vienna, VA Conference: District 1

District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

James W Robinson High School at Fairfax High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lakes High School at Madison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Vienna, VA

Vienna, VA Conference: District 1

District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Washington-Liberty High School at McLean High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: McLean, VA

McLean, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Braddock High School at West Springfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Springfield, VA

Springfield, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Vernon High School at Annandale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Annandale, VA

Annandale, VA Conference: District 3

District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

John R Lewis High School at Falls Church High School