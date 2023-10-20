Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Chesapeake County, Virginia this week.

    • Chesapeake County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Great Bridge High School at Deep Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Chesapeake, VA
    • Conference: Southeastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lakeland High School at Hickory High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Chesapeake, VA
    • Conference: Southeastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grassfield High School at Nansemond River High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Suffolk, VA
    • Conference: Southeastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oscar Smith High School at King's Fork High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Suffolk, VA
    • Conference: Southeastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Western Branch High School at Indian River High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Chesapeake, VA
    • Conference: Southeastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

