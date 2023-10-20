We have 2023 high school football competition in Bristol County, Virginia this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

    • Bristol County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Gate City High School at John Battle High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Bristol, VA
    • Conference: Mountain
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Virginia High School at Jenkins High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Jenkins, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

