Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Spotsylvania County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Spotsylvania County, Virginia this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Spotsylvania County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Chancellor High School at Courtland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Spotsylvania, VA
- Conference: Battlefield
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Spotsylvania High School at James Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Conference: Battlefield
- How to Stream: Watch Here
