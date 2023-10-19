Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Smyth County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Smyth County, Virginia this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Smyth County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Rye Cove High School at Chilhowie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Chilhowie, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Grundy High School at Marion Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Marion, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
