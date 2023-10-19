The James Madison Dukes (6-0) are 3.5-point favorites when they visit the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-2) in a Sun Belt matchup on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The total for this matchup has been set at 49.5 points.

James Madison is averaging 34.5 points per game on offense (28th in the FBS), and ranks 42nd on defense with 21.0 points allowed per game. With 30.3 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Marshall ranks 55th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 89th, giving up 28.5 points per contest.

James Madison vs. Marshall Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Huntington, West Virginia

Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

James Madison vs Marshall Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline James Madison -3.5 -115 -105 49.5 -115 -105 -185 +150

James Madison Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Dukes' offense fail to produce, ranking -28-worst in the FBS in total yards (424.3 total yards per game). They rank 85th defensively (398.0 total yards allowed per game).

Over the last three games, the Dukes have a top-25 offense, ranking 20th-best with 39.0 points per game. Things haven't gone so well on defense, as they've surrendered 24.7 points per game (21st-worst) over the previous three tilts.

Although James Madison ranks -121-worst in pass defense over the last three games (335.0 passing yards surrendered), it has been better on the offensive side of the ball with 288.0 passing yards per game (49th-ranked).

While the Dukes are -15-worst in offensive rushing yards per game over the last three games (136.3), they rank ninth-best defensively (63.0 rushing yards allowed) over that period.

The Dukes have covered the spread in their last three contests, and went 3-0 overall.

In its past three games, James Madison has gone over the total twice.

James Madison Betting Records & Stats

James Madison has posted a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dukes have covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

The teams have hit the over in three of James Madison's six games with a set total.

James Madison has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won all of those games.

James Madison has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, and won in each game.

The Dukes have a 64.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has thrown for 1,432 yards (238.7 ypg) to lead James Madison, completing 64.5% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 128 rushing yards on 39 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Kaelon Black has carried the ball 84 times for a team-high 410 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time. He's also tacked on 16 catches for 144 yards (24.0 per game) and three touchdowns via the passing game.

Ty Son Lawton has racked up 244 yards on 49 attempts, scoring four times.

Reggie Brown's 423 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 39 times and has collected 20 catches and three touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt has grabbed 24 passes while averaging 64.2 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Zach Horton has a total of 152 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in nine passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Jalen Green has collected 8.0 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up 7.0 TFL, 24 tackles, and one interception.

Aiden Fisher, James Madison's leading tackler, has 38 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception this year.

Francis Meehan has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 14 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

