Based on our computer projections, the James Madison Dukes will take down the Marshall Thundering Herd when the two teams come together at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Thursday, October 19, which kicks off at 7:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

James Madison vs. Marshall Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction James Madison (-3.5) Over (49.5) James Madison 36, Marshall 24

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 Sun Belt Predictions

James Madison Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on James Madison vs. Marshall? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Dukes have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this contest.

The Dukes have four wins in six games against the spread this year.

James Madison is 2-2 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

This season, three of the Dukes' six games have hit the over.

The point total average for James Madison games this season is 50.2, 0.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Marshall Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Thundering Herd have a 40.0% chance to win.

The Thundering Herd is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Marshall has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 3.5 points or more this year (0-1).

Out of the Thundering Herd's five games with a set total, four have hit the over (80%).

Marshall games this season have averaged an over/under of 46.5 points, three less than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dukes vs. Thundering Herd 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed James Madison 34.5 21 36.7 13 32.3 29 Marshall 30.3 28.5 28.7 23 32 34

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.