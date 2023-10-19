Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in James City County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in James City County, Virginia this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
James City County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Bruton High School at York High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Yorktown, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Warhill High School at Smithfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Smithfield, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.