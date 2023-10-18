Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in York County, Virginia this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • Petersburg County
  • Falls Church County
  • Salem County
  • Buchanan County
  • Wythe County
  • Wise County
  • Virginia Beach County
  • Smyth County
  • Clarke County
  • Dinwiddie County

    • York County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Wednesday

    Tabb High School at Grafton High School

    • Game Time: 6:25 PM ET on October 18
    • Location: Yorktown, VA
    • Conference: Bay Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thursday

    Bruton High School at York High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
    • Location: Yorktown, VA
    • Conference: Bay Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Grafton High School at Tabb High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Yorktown, VA
    • Conference: Bay Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.