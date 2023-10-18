T.J. Oshie will be on the ice when the Washington Capitals and Ottawa Senators meet on Wednesday at Canadian Tire Centre, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Oshie's props versus the Senators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

T.J. Oshie vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oshie Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Oshie's plus-minus last season was -18, in 13:17 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 17 of 58 games last season, with multiple goals in two of them.

In 14 of 58 games last season, Oshie had an assist, including two games with multiple assist.

The implied probability is 47.6% that he hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Oshie going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Oshie Stats vs. the Senators in 2022-23

The Senators ranked 20th in goals against, giving up 270 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL action.

Their goal differential (-11) ranked 21st in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.