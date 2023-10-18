How to Watch the Penguins vs. Red Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 18
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings (each coming off a victory in its last game) will clash on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
You can see the Penguins look to hold off the Red Wings on TNT and Max.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Penguins vs Red Wings Additional Info
Penguins Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Penguins gave up 263 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in NHL play.
- The Penguins ranked 16th in the league last season with 261 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Their -2 goal differential ranked 18th in the league.
- The 63 power-play goals the Penguins scored last season were eighth-best in the NHL (on 290 power-play chances).
- The Penguins had the league's 14th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.72%).
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Erik Karlsson
|82
|25
|76
|101
|101
|81
|0%
|Sidney Crosby
|82
|33
|60
|93
|67
|59
|53%
|Evgeni Malkin
|82
|27
|56
|83
|105
|82
|49.3%
|Jake Guentzel
|78
|36
|37
|73
|48
|44
|50%
|Rickard Rakell
|82
|28
|32
|60
|42
|29
|47.6%
Red Wings Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Red Wings allowed 3.4 goals per game (275 in total), 22nd in the league.
- With 237 goals (2.9 per game) last season, the Red Wings had the league's 24th-ranked offense.
- With a goal differential of -38, they were 24th in the league.
- The Red Wings had 57 power-play goals (14th in NHL) on 270 chances.
- The Red Wings had the league's 17th-ranked power-play percentage (21.11%).
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|80
|32
|47
|79
|47
|56
|54.4%
|Alex DeBrincat
|82
|27
|39
|66
|39
|44
|52.6%
|David Perron
|82
|24
|32
|56
|32
|40
|18.2%
|J.T. Compher
|82
|17
|35
|52
|28
|28
|48.8%
|Daniel Sprong
|66
|21
|25
|46
|21
|21
|40%
