The Washington Capitals, with Nicklas Backstrom, are in action Wednesday versus the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Backstrom in the Capitals-Senators matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Nicklas Backstrom vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Backstrom Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 39 games last season, Backstrom had a plus-minus of -25, and averaged 16:27 on the ice.

He had a goal in seven of 39 games last season, but no games with more than one goal.

In 14 of 39 games last season, Backstrom had an assist -- but he had no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that he goes over his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

Backstrom has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Backstrom Stats vs. the Senators in 2022-23

The Senators ranked 20th in goals against, giving up 270 total goals (3.3 per game) in league play.

They had the league's 21st-ranked goal differential at -11.

