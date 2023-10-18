The Washington Capitals, with Dylan Strome, take the ice Wednesday against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Strome? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dylan Strome vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Strome Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 81 games last season, Strome averaged 16:29 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -4.

He had a goal in 20 games last season out of 81 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Strome had an assist in 34 games last season out of 81 games played, including multiple assists seven times.

He has an implied probability of 52.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Strome going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Strome Stats vs. the Senators in 2022-23

The Senators ranked 20th in goals against, giving up 270 total goals (3.3 per game) in league action.

They had the league's 21st-ranked goal differential at -11.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.