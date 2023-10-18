Capitals vs. Senators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Ottawa Senators (2-1) host the Washington Capitals (1-1) at Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday, October 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MNMT, with both teams back in action after a victory. The Senators are coming off a 5-2 triumph over the Tampa Bay Lightning, while the Capitals took down the Calgary Flames 3-2 in a shootout in their most recent outing.
Capitals vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Senators (-165)
|Capitals (+140)
|6.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals were an underdog in 14 games last season, with three upset wins (21.4%).
- Washington won one of its seven games last season when an underdog by +140 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Capitals.
- Last season, 38 games Washington played finished with more than 6.5 goals.
Capitals vs Senators Additional Info
Capitals vs. Senators Rankings
|Senators 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Capitals 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|259 (18th)
|Goals
|253 (20th)
|270 (20th)
|Goals Allowed
|261 (18th)
|72 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|52 (16th)
|59 (21st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|41 (6th)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- With 253 goals (3.1 per game) last season, the Capitals had the league's 20th-ranked offense.
- Washington allowed 3.2 goals per game (261 in total), 18th in the league.
- Their -8 goal differential was 20th in the league.
- Washington had 52 power-play goals (16th in NHL) on 245 chances.
- The Capitals had the NHL's 16th-ranked power-play percentage (21.22%).
- In terms of shorthanded goals, Washington had four.
- The Capitals' had the 11th-ranked penalty kill percentage (81.86%).
- The Capitals won 49.5% of faceoffs, 17th in the NHL.
- Washington's 9.9% shooting percentage was 18th in the league.
- The Capitals held their opponents scoreless five times.
