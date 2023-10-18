Coming off a victory last time out, the Ottawa Senators will host the Washington Capitals (who also won their previous game) on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can turn on ESPN+ and MNMT to watch as the Senators and the Capitals meet.

Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Capitals vs Senators Additional Info

Capitals Stats & Trends (2022)

The Capitals gave up 261 total goals (3.2 per game), 18th in the league.

The Capitals' 253 goals last season (3.1 per game) ranked them 20th in the league.

Their -8 goal differential was 20th in the league.

With 52 power-play goals (on 245 chances), the Capitals were 16th in the NHL.

The Capitals' power-play percentage (21.22) ranked them 16th in the league.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 73 42 33 75 52 31 44.4% Dylan Strome 81 23 42 65 42 45 48.8% Evgeny Kuznetsov 81 12 43 55 63 43 47.5% T.J. Oshie 58 19 16 35 26 44 46.1% Rasmus Sandin 71 7 28 35 48 25 -

Senators Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Senators gave up 270 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in league play.

The Senators' 259 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the league last season.

They had the league's 21st-ranked goal differential at -11.

The 72 power-play goals the Senators put up last season (second-most in the NHL) came via 306 power-play chances.

The Senators had the league's eighth-best power-play conversion rate (23.53%).

Senators Key Players