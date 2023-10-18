Capitals vs. Senators Injury Report Today - October 18
The Washington Capitals' (1-1) injury report has three players listed as they ready for a Wednesday, October 18 matchup with the Ottawa Senators (2-1) at Canadian Tire Centre, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Joel Edmundson
|D
|Out
|Hand
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
|Charlie Lindgren
|G
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Joshua Norris
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Capitals vs. Senators Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Ottawa, Ontario
- Arena: Canadian Tire Centre
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Capitals Season Insights (2022-23)
- With 253 goals (3.1 per game) last season, the Capitals had the league's 20th-ranked offense.
- Washington's total of 261 goals conceded (3.2 per game) was 18th in the league.
- Their -8 goal differential was 20th in the league.
Senators Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Senators' 259 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 18th in the league.
- Defensively, Ottawa gave up 270 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in league play.
- Their -11 goal differential ranked 21st in the league.
Capitals vs. Senators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Senators (-165)
|Capitals (+140)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.