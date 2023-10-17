The contests in a Week 8 college football schedule sure to please for fans in Virginia include the James Madison Dukes taking on the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Virginia on TV This Week

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Liberty Flames

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Tuesday, October 17

Tuesday, October 17 Venue: Williams Stadium

Williams Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Liberty (-14.5)

James Madison Dukes at Marshall Thundering Herd

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Thursday, October 19

Thursday, October 19 Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Joan C. Edwards Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: James Madison (-3.5)

Norfolk State Spartans at Howard Bison

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: William H. Greene Stadium

William H. Greene Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Richmond Spiders at North Carolina A&T Aggies

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Truist Stadium

Truist Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Samford Bulldogs at VMI Keydets

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium

Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Hampton Pirates

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Armstrong Stadium

Armstrong Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Towson Tigers at William & Mary Tribe

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field

Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field TV Channel: FloSports

Virginia Cavaliers at No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Kenan Memorial Stadium TV Channel: The CW

The CW Favorite: North Carolina (-23.5)

Appalachian State Mountaineers at Old Dominion Monarchs

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Appalachian State (-6.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!