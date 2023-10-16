Capitals vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Calgary Flames (1-1) visit the Washington Capitals (0-1) at Capital One Arena on Monday, October 16 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MNMT, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Flames are coming off a 5-2 defeat to the Pittsburgh Penguins, while the Capitals fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-0 in their most recent outing.
Capitals vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Flames (-115)
|Capitals (-105)
|6.5
|Flames (-1.5)
Capitals Betting Insights
- Last season the Capitals had three wins in the 14 games in which they were an underdog.
- Washington was 3-11 last season when bookmakers made them underdogs of -105 or longer on the moneyline.
- The win probability for the Capitals, implied from the moneyline, is 51.2%.
- There were 38 Washington games with over 6.5 goals last season.
Capitals vs Flames Additional Info
Capitals vs. Flames Rankings
|Flames 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Capitals 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|258 (19th)
|Goals
|253 (20th)
|247 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|261 (18th)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|52 (16th)
|47 (13th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|41 (6th)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- With 253 goals (3.1 per game) last season, the Capitals had the league's 20th-ranked offense.
- Washington allowed 261 total goals (3.2 per game), 18th in the NHL.
- Their -8 goal differential was 20th in the league.
- Washington had 52 power-play goals (16th in NHL) on 245 chances.
- The Capitals had the league's 16th-ranked power-play percentage (21.22%).
- Washington had four shorthanded goals (30th in NHL).
- At 81.86%, the Capitals had the 11th-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.
- The Capitals were 17th in faceoff win rate in the NHL (49.5%).
- With a shooting percentage of 9.9%, Washington was 18th in the league.
- The Capitals held their opponents scoreless five times.
