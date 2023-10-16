The Calgary Flames (1-1) visit the Washington Capitals (0-1) at Capital One Arena on Monday, October 16 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MNMT, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Flames are coming off a 5-2 defeat to the Pittsburgh Penguins, while the Capitals fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-0 in their most recent outing.

Capitals vs. Flames Game Info

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Flames (-115) Capitals (-105) 6.5 Flames (-1.5)

Capitals Betting Insights

Last season the Capitals had three wins in the 14 games in which they were an underdog.

Washington was 3-11 last season when bookmakers made them underdogs of -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The win probability for the Capitals, implied from the moneyline, is 51.2%.

There were 38 Washington games with over 6.5 goals last season.

Capitals vs Flames Additional Info

Capitals vs. Flames Rankings

Flames 2022-23 Total (Rank) Capitals 2022-23 Total (Rank) 258 (19th) Goals 253 (20th) 247 (13th) Goals Allowed 261 (18th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 52 (16th) 47 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 41 (6th)

Capitals Advanced Stats

With 253 goals (3.1 per game) last season, the Capitals had the league's 20th-ranked offense.

Washington allowed 261 total goals (3.2 per game), 18th in the NHL.

Their -8 goal differential was 20th in the league.

Washington had 52 power-play goals (16th in NHL) on 245 chances.

The Capitals had the league's 16th-ranked power-play percentage (21.22%).

Washington had four shorthanded goals (30th in NHL).

At 81.86%, the Capitals had the 11th-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.

The Capitals were 17th in faceoff win rate in the NHL (49.5%).

With a shooting percentage of 9.9%, Washington was 18th in the league.

The Capitals held their opponents scoreless five times.

