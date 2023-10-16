Capitals vs. Flames Injury Report Today - October 16
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ahead of a Monday, October 16 game against the Calgary Flames (1-1) at Capital One Arena, which begins at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals (0-1) are dealing with two players on the injury report.
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Joel Edmundson
|D
|Out
|Hand
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
Calgary Flames Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jakob Pelletier
|LW
|Out
|Shoulder
Capitals vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Capitals Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Capitals' 253 goals scored last season (3.1 per game) ranked 20th in the league.
- Washington gave up 261 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 18th in NHL play in goals against.
- They had the league's 20th-ranked goal differential at -8.
Flames Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Flames had 258 goals last season (3.2 per game), 19th in the NHL.
- Calgary allowed 3.0 goals per game (247 in total), 13th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of +11, they were 17th in the league.
Capitals vs. Flames Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Capitals (-110)
|Flames (-110)
|6.5
